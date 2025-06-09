Lions…

Buybacks are now the #1 driver of S&P 500 upside.

The Scale of the Buybacks Is STAGGERING! $1 trillion in buybacks in one month, this is unprecedented. Its zombification personified.

What is going on here?

Companies are buying back shares NOT because they see real growth, but to prop up their stock price, manufacture "EPS growth" by reducing the share count, and to enrich executives via stock-based compensation.

Tech is leading this charge. Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Nvidia, all engaging in record buybacks.

Why Now?

These companies KNOW that the underlying economy is weakening, (job market, manufacturing, imports, dollar collapse). They are using buybacks to mask the coming earnings deterioration. MOREOVER, they are leveraging debt to buy back shares.

Why? Because they know 1. The Fed is about to cut rates and. 2. Currency debasement is accelerating.

Insider Enrichment.

Stock-based compensation is a huge part of tech exec pay. Buybacks drive share price up artificially, insiders cash out. This is a legalized wealth extraction. Many of these firms are taking on new debt to fund buybacks, short-term stock gains, long-term fragility.

Broader Market Impact.

1. Slowing revenue.

Rising debt.

Slowing demand. Shrinking margins.

When the buyback wave stops stocks will drop HARD, (because the bid will vanish). Makes sense?

Final Thought.

Companies are cannibalizing themselves, ZOMBIFICATION, to prop up stock prices during a late-stage fiat collapse. This is a massive wealth transfer to insiders, another Great Taking mechanism.

Thoughts? Comments?

GM