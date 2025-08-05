HEADLINE…
U.S. Trade Deficit Shrinks 16% in June 2025 as Imports Drop Sharply.
All it took was Trump to fire the head of BLS for reporting bad economic news and now this… A MIRACLE! How about NO… So what’s missing from this report?
THIS…
US June exports were $1.3 billion less than May exports!
Lions…
So what’s REALLY happening? The US is not only IMPORTING …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.