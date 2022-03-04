Lions and friends, there is a BIG safety/fear trade going on.
Looks like this Russia/Ukraine “crisis” is worsening- and yes, it will be prolonged. There is already talk as to IF this will go on beyond Ukraine and that is getting the market rattled.
Commodities are surging, crude is skyrocketing, and the specter of MUCH higher inflation is also hitting …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.