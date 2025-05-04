Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJB's avatar
MJB
May 4

How could anyone disagree with this analysis? It’s blatantly obvious that this is exactly what’s going to happen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
David Becker's avatar
David Becker
May 4

They want the U.S.A to loose its sovereignty yo usher in yhe new world order and new monetary system. Crypto capital of the world equals total control and 666!!! F#@k them ALL!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture