Let me break down what is happening. (Please feel free to disagree with me on this). If you do not agree with my assessment, I WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU.

If you DO agree with my assessment, I WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU AS WELL.

What this $1.32 Trillion Spending Bill will do. Massive deficit spending = more Treasury issuance = more debt monetization by the Fed, especially as buyers dry up. (As you all know, the goal of every central bank is the same, to become both the buyer and lender of last resort- to own it all). This historic spending bill IS just what The Fed. ordered.

Foreign demand for U.S. debt is vanishing, literally. Who buys when nobody else will? The Fed. That’s QE whether they admit it or not. This MASSIVE spending spree shreds faith in the dollar, and faith is the only thing propping it up. The entire system only operates because people believe that it will- and that is the illusion.

Result? More dollar devaluation. Accelerated.

Bottom Line. This MASSIVE spending bill isn’t just inflationary, it’s a signal to the world that the U.S. dollar is a burning ship, and no one’s appears to be steering however- this EPIC spending bill has the deep imprint of a dark shadow pulling the stings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE.

Debt. Terminal Acceleration Toward System Lock-Up

The U.S. is already running $1+ trillion deficits PER QUARTER. Obviously, this adds to that, without real revenue increase. The debt/death spiral is now self-reinforcing. Interest on debt grows the deficit → more borrowing → higher interest → doom loop.

Result? Debt explodes, interest expense cannibalizes the entire budget, and the hyper-debt bubble accelerates toward implosion.

The Economy. More Fake Growth.

In the short term, you’ll see a sugar high, temporary GDP bump from government cash injection. But underneath? Private investment is being crowded out, real productivity is flat. This is a fiat-funded illusion. It looks like “growth” but it’s a corpse.

The Bigger Picture. This is not just reckless spending, it’s the weaponization of debt as control. They know the system’s on the edge. This “budget: isn’t "conservative." It’s an act of economic warfare.

