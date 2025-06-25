Lions!

To the 1,500 awakened souls…

Thank you.

You are not subscribers. You are sparks. And together, I and I have lit a fire the system cannot put out.

So now we rise. Side by side. Voice by voice. Flame by flame.

From 1,500 sparks…

We become one flame.

God bless every single one of you.

More is coming.

The roar has only just begun! (HUGE plans for us).

Gregory …