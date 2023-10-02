Lions and friends…
There seems to be some confusion with the video I did earlier today titled “Banks Will Need AT LEAST A $17 TRILLION DOLLAR BAILOUT. And YOU Are Going To Pay For It!”
In that video I did not include bank deposits as assets, or as a part of bank debt. The bottom line is there is a $17 trillion dollar hole in the banking system, and it ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.