Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
4d

Sounds like everyday BS from our wonderful gubmint.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Dave B's avatar
Dave B
4d

Imagine thinking everything is OK because the news tells you everything is OK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture