Lions…
Starting June 1st, the early stages of the “Tariff Effect” is going to hit.
This is what to expect.
PROPAGANDA ON A MASSIVE SCALE. (AND I MEAN MASSIVE).
It will start like this.
“These price increases are minor and short-lived. The economy is strong, and this is part of a necessary transition to protect American jobs.” They WILL downplay the price hikes, call them “adjustments,” and insist it’s for the greater good.
“Tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing. This is how we take control of our supply chains and stop relying on China.” Sounds patriotic, but it shields the truth. The US doesn’t have the infrastructure to replace these imports anytime soon. (We have discussed this before).
“Any inflation you're seeing is residual from past cycles, not these tariffs.” They will disconnect rising prices from tariff policy. Expect economic “experts” on TV claiming tariffs have minimal impact, even as groceries, phones, and appliances explode in price.
“This is China’s fault. These tariffs are our response to unfair practices. They brought this on themselves.” Classic scapegoating. Instead of addressing how the U.S. government’s policies are hurting its own people, they’ll redirect anger toward external enemies.
“Consumers haven’t really felt any pain. The economy is resilient. Data shows spending is strong.” Expect more manipulated metrics to say Americans are doing fine.
GM
Sounds like everyday BS from our wonderful gubmint.
Imagine thinking everything is OK because the news tells you everything is OK.