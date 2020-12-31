Lions.. in 2021 I plan on capitalizing on the stock market like this…
As you know, I just opened 4 new core positions- JPM, PFE, KO, and VZ. These are large cap companies who each pay a quarterly dividend.
I will also continue to trade SPY as I have been, and I will continue to post my positions here for all of us to capitalize on.
In 2020 I put on a gain…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.