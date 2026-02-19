(MarketWatch)- Tokenization. The emerging system to underpin massive revenue streams from margin loans and securities-based lending to settlement and custody fees.

Tokenized equities. Real shares wrapped or reissued as blockchain tokens. That future might come sooner than expected, perhaps even this year.

Lions…

They are selling you 24/7 digital cash via tokenized equities. (This is just the beginning).

AND this IS NOT an upgrade.

***Lions. This is the start of an architectural, foundational, CORE, system-wide change… (that will as we foretold), will bleed-out, be merged, encompass, and be institutionalized into EVERYTHING.

GM