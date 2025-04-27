6-Month Economic Outlook: Currency Devaluation and Debt Expansion

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

Lions…

Currency Devaluation Will Accelerate.

Over the next 6 months, central banks (especially the Fed) will keep debasing their currencies by printing currency or using credit creation mechanisms. Even if they “pretend” to fight inflation, (and they will continue to lie), the underlying forces require endless liquidity. Real purchasing power of fiat currencies will fall, steadily, and then more rapidly.

(There is a MASSIVE global liquidity crisis underway right now, which we have already discussed multiple times). So, what is their “solution?”

>Vast Debt Expansion. Governments will continue borrowing massively to fund deficits, "stimulus," wars, engineered “crisis” situations, etc. Global debt will grow by trillions more in the next 6 months. (Bond market distortions and more emergency interventions will deepen).

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will quietly advance. While chaos unfolds, groundwork will continue for forced digital control grids.

How This Impacts the Middle Class. Cost of Living Explosion. Essentials like food, energy, housing, insurance will rise faster than wages. The gap between real income and real expenses will widen dramatically. Inflation taxes the middle class the hardest, because they spend a larger % of their income on necessities.

In finance and economics there is a phenomenon known as Wage Compression. This is how it works. Salaries may rise, but never fast enough to match the true loss in currency value. Middle class households will feel poorer even if their paycheck "increases."

Asset Price Distortion. Hard assets (gold, silver, farmland, real estate) will keep climbing in nominal price. Paper assets (401Ks, pensions) will become more volatile and vulnerable to sudden wealth destruction.

Those who hold only paper will suffer.

Credit Dependency Trap. As purchasing power falls, middle-class families will be forced deeper into debt just to maintain the same lifestyle (credit cards, loans, refinancing). Debt slavery expands without most even realizing it.

Small Business Destruction. The squeeze on real spending will crush small businesses who rely on discretionary income. Corporations (who borrow at near-zero real rates) will swallow more market share. Middle class entrepreneurship, a pillar of freedom will erode further.

Social and Political Pressure. Rising anger, frustration, and confusion among the middle class will fuel unrest, division, and calls for more government intervention, which only deepen the trap.

Lions. As we have discussed repeatedly, the middle class is being systematically erased through engineered inflation and debt expansion, and millions will slip into permanent poverty or dependence.

GM