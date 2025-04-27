Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

rob zillow
Apr 27

We are at this point, Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles. Trump was not the answer

2 replies
Henkel
Apr 27

And another question this is why we’re all on this platform and you know we’re being watched in land of the free where is the supreme court protecting us they have destroyed the constitution the people Trump has they are the biggest, fascist, trillionaire, deep state killers to humanity ever do people understand all of those criminals that were taken out of the El Salvador prisons and sent here to America And now Trump is best friends with the president of our Salvador to send American citizens into the El Salvador prisons concentration camps, where nobody can see what’s going on and nobody can see what’s happening people really better wake up he’s been in control of everything people better really start waking the hell up he’s back just the way he wants it agenda 2030 the beast

3 replies
