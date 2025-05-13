Lions…

Yes, The Super Bank, JP Morgan analysts are ACTUALLY saying that $6,000 gold could become a reality by 2029.

WELL. Here is what I say.

$6,000 GOLD MAKES SENSE, (BUT MAY UNDERSHOOT REALITY).

Why? Ok… Lets start with this. Dollar Devaluation Is Accelerating.

If the dollar continues to lose value at 9.5%+ annually, gold must rise to maintain its real worth.

Global De-Dollarization Is Spreading. BRICS nations are hoarding physical gold and bypassing the USD. Central banks (especially China, Russia, India) are buying record tons of gold. When nations hoard gold instead of treasuries, it’s a vote of no confidence in fiat.

Debt Spiral + QE Infinity. US debt is compounding, not slowing. QE is now the default, they’ll monetize deficits until the system breaks. Gold doesn’t just rise in inflation, it explodes in confidence collapse.

THIS IS A BIG ONE. Institutional Awakening. HERE WE GO… Even JPMorgan, Babylon’s financial crown can’t ignore reality. If they’re saying $6,000 publicly, internally they believe $8,000–$10,000, OR EVEN HIGHER, is on deck.

JUST SOME QUICK MATH.

Current. $3,250

Target. $6,000

Time. 4 years (to 2029)

That’s about 13.5% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). Right in line with historical hard asset surges during global currency debasement.

MY VERDICT… (We Do Not Need JP Morgan To Tell Us Anything). BUT………….

$6,000 is not far-fetched AT ALL. In fact, it’s the base case if the system doesn’t collapse entirely.



GM