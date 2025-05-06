Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren B's avatar
Lauren B
May 6

Go to whitehouse.gov

Go to bottom of page, click on "contact"

Copy and paste Greg's excellent message, along with your info in required fields (I included the words "by G. Mannarino" after the title line).

Hit "Submit"

I know that someone actually reads these messages.

Let's all Just Do It..

I've been involved in this sort of activism for going on 43 years, and I can tell you that it works when a large group of people decide to take action. I was involved in call campaigns that closed down the Whitehouse switchboard back in the day, and we got people to notice our position. We won. Your call, or comment, makes a difference. It really does. People have been conditioned to believe that they have no voice, but you do, so use it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
May 6

Trump WANTS the system to fail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
137 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture