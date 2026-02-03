A $100k Salary Is Now the Equivalent of Poverty...From Greg MGregory MannarinoFeb 03, 202648108ShareLions…This is well worth a watch.48108SharePrevious
A government which facilitates a parasitic society based upon never ending consumption and ego is bound to fail. When your own government bases much of its policy on destroying its own currency, this government will not stand.
No recent president or person working in government ever encouraged a citizen to save their money. Our whole society is based upon a peddle to the meddle consumption driven frenzy. Most people spend recklessly and way beyond their means today without ever thinking about the future.
The saver was once the backbone of this nation. People who are responsible and who are virtuous are now frowned upon. It’s really sad what has happened to our entire dark and depraved society. Responsibility is no longer rewarded but now penalized.
Once Nixon took us off the gold standard, we have seen society and America decline incrementally. The recent implementation of near zero interest rates for nearly two decades has finished us off.
We are a nation and people of apathetic complacent fools who never took the time to heed the lessons of the past and what happens to civilizations who debase and destroy their currency over time. A nation who loses its moral compass is doomed to implode.
America has been destroyed from within through globalism, fanatical green cultism, medical tyranny, endless wars and a system now enveloped within massive fraud and corruption. We have sadly become Ancient Rome on steroids.
