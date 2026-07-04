Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
1h

SEMPER FI….

NEVER FORGET …: WE STAND ON TALL SHOULDERS

INTEGRITY

FIDELITY

RUTHLESS PURSUIT OF THE WHOLE TRUTH

EXPOSE EVERY CHARLATAN

KEEP THE FAITH

HE THAT IS WITHIN YOU IS GREATER THAN he THAT IS IN THE WORLD

PRAY

PRAISE

PARTICIPATE

AMEN …

🙏

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
1h

Strength And Honor

…. Gladiator

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