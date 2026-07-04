Lions. Today, let us remember something simple.

Freedom is not given by governments. Freedom is not granted by politicians. Freedom is not preserved by slogans.

Freedom must be lived.

Protected.

Defended.

Built.

And it starts inside the household, community, inside the heart, inside the spirit.

Yes, we see the corruption. Yes, we see the lies. Yes, we see the pain being pushed onto the people.

But Lions, we are not here to be broken by it…

We are here to rise above it.

Today, be grateful. Be present. Love your family. Check on someone. Say a prayer. Break bread. Smile. Breathe. (Something I often forget to do). BREATHE.

Because even in a world filled with darkness, life is still sacred.

Love still matters. Truth still matters. Freedom still matters.

And this Pride still stands.

Happy 4th of July, Lions.

GM