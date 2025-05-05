Lions…

THE $42 LIE. The Bitcoin/Gold Deception.

Revaluing Gold, Buying Bitcoin, and the Coming Reset?

The US Treasury now values gold at $42.22 per ounce. That number is a deception. Welcome to Babylon. Because as of now, the true market price of gold is $3,319.78 per ounce and still rising.

Now ask yourself…

What happens when the U.S. government, or President Trump, revalues gold to spot price?

What happens when that new "value" is used… not to buy more gold…

But to buy Bitcoin?

TRUMP’S GOLD REVALUATION & BITCOIN PITCH TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

“Folks… let me tell you something the fake news media won’t say. Our gold is laughably undervalued. The U.S. Treasury still values it at $42 an ounce. Forty-two! It’s a joke. It’s been a joke since Nixon. Total disgrace. Now today? Gold is worth over $3,000 an ounce. That means we’ve got TRILLIONS of hidden value just sitting in our vaults. And guess what? We’re the largest holder of gold in the world. No one even comes close. China? Not even close.

So, here’s the deal. We revalue our gold reserves to reflect reality $3,000 or more per ounce. And when we do? Boom! instant capital. We’re not printing money, we’re just recognizing the real value of what we already own. That’s good business, okay?

And what do we do with that value?

We do what central banks around the world are afraid of, we buy BITCOIN. Why? Because we’re not going to be left behind. We’re not going to let China, or Russia, or the corrupt elites at the World Economic Forum control the future of money. Bitcoin is decentralized, it’s powerful, it’s limited, only 21 million! We use a portion of our revalued gold power, the gold that WE own, the gold that makes America great, and we move smartly into digital hard assets. Nobody’s ever done it before. But we can. We’ll have the strongest balance sheet in the world. Gold in the vault. Bitcoin on the books. And that, my friends… is how you make America great again financially.”

Lions. THIS IS A TRAP.

They don’t want a return to gold. They don’t want decentralization. They want a tokenized world where every coin is tracked, cash becomes programmable and tethered to identity.

Bitcoin here is a transition asset, a path toward FULL-TOKENIZATION.