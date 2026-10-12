Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don's avatar
Don
Oct 12

I say it all the time. Parents wake up. Stop being afraid and stop passing down all this crap

They feed us. The get good grades and work for someone . Save in your

401k. That’s the ways it is bs .

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Jared Schlar's avatar
Jared Schlar
Oct 12

Thank you GM for leading the discussion. If we govern ourselves, the outcome will be much better.

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