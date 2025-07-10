Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA CALL TO LIONS! Weigh In On This One.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA CALL TO LIONS! Weigh In On This One.From Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 10, 202520Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA CALL TO LIONS! Weigh In On This One.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24ShareLions… PLEASE weigh in here. Participate in this poll. Click on the image below.20Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA CALL TO LIONS! Weigh In On This One.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24SharePreviousNext
Earlier this year he said they were not going revalue gold. Start at 53:45.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSma9suyp24&t=2642s
Anyone have thoughts on this?
And no, I don't trust him or any single one of them.
We can trust him to lead I and I to our enslavement, UBI/CBDC.