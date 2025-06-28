Lions…
We are witnessing a “phenomenon” occur, and it seems that no one is even noticing! That is, except for us.
Let’s break this down.
As of late, the US dollar is getting decimated, yet there is a rally in the 10yr US year Treasury, (bond yield is dropping).
Generally, if the dollar weakens = foreign investors dump Treasuries. Normally, this would ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.