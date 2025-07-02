Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA DEATH LOOP IS IN PLAY. AMERICA IS BEING CULLED... AND "SHADOW" SYSTEM IS BEING CREATED. MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA DEATH LOOP IS IN PLAY. AMERICA IS BEING CULLED... AND "SHADOW" SYSTEM IS BEING CREATED. MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 02, 202560Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA DEATH LOOP IS IN PLAY. AMERICA IS BEING CULLED... AND "SHADOW" SYSTEM IS BEING CREATED. MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore112ShareLIONS. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET, JOIN US… MY “REVOLUTION/FREEDOM” CHANNEL. SUBSTACK/NEWSLETTER. Click HERE.60Share this postGregory’s NewsletterA DEATH LOOP IS IN PLAY. AMERICA IS BEING CULLED... AND "SHADOW" SYSTEM IS BEING CREATED. MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore112SharePreviousNext
If ever in our nation's time, NOW is the point we should all try to return our minds, attention and treasures to our Creator and each other in common bond and remember those powerful words thar created a nation under God and bonded a people...
When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,
That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
Lost 300,000 jobs while the same gov't said new job openings exceeded expectations at 7.8 million. Which is correct? Maybe neither???
Not trolling, but I am trying to "square the circle" of lies.