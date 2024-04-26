Lions and friends.
As I stated in my morning report today, I will not see you until Monday. So, no live post market report later on today, and no Markets A Look Ahead on Sunday, (I apologize for this). A friend of mine is getting married over the weekend and I am attending the wedding. Plus, honestly I need a few days off- this high stress environment i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.