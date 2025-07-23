TODAYS HEADLINE.

Lions…

Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday night that the U.S. had completed a “massive Deal” with Japan. The agreement includes “reciprocal” tariffs of 15% on the nation’s exports to the U.S.

FULL-STOP…. This is a trade deal with reciprocal 15% tariffs?

And the “deal” we got yesterday with the Philippines includers a 19% tariff on products imported to the US?

What this really is… a concession by the US to Japan.

Why?

Trump threatened 25% auto tariffs, now he backs down to 15%, giving Japan a massive concession. Moreover, he says Japan “pledged” a $550B investment in the US for which the US will get 90% of the profit- (No Specifics By The Way). DO NOT HOLD YOUR BREATH WAITING FOR THAT TO HAPPEN.

Lions… It’s scripted theater. The “tough stance” creates headline shock value then fades into compromise. Inflation risk still remains with 15% tariffs.

And these 15% tariffs? Just like the 19% for the Philippines, YOU PAY THEM. (Sounds like a great deal, sign me up).

This Japan “deal” is one-sided gain, JUST LIKE Yesterday’s “deal” with the Philippines.

Lions.. This Japan thing isn’t a deal, it’s a staged concession. 15% tariff for optics, FOR WHICH YOU PAY… and a so called “massive investment claim” without clarity, and STILL lingering inflation.

GM