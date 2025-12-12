A NEW GRAVE THREAT COMES BY THE STROKE OF A PEN... Mannarino

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchA NEW GRAVE THREAT COMES BY THE STROKE OF A PEN... MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoDec 12, 2025∙ Paid2257ShareLions article link.(ALERT!). AI Control, Power, Oversight... With States Now Unable To Stop It!Gregory Mannarino·1:36 PMLions… THIS IS AN ALERT… A WAKE-UP CALL TO REALITY. Something VERY dark is happening, and here WE LIONS MUST STAND UNIFIED AGAINST THIS.Read full storyListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsU.S. JOBLESS CLAIMS SKYROCKET AS THE ECONOMY CRATERS FASTER... Mannarino18 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoAMERICA'S CURRENCY CRISIS IS ABOUT TO GET EXPONENTIALLY WORSE... (FULL-BREAKDOWN). MannarinoDec 11 • Gregory MannarinoAmerica's CURRENCY CRISIS Just Got Worse! (And It's Not Even Close To Being Over). MannarinoDec 10 • Gregory Mannarino(DANGER)... A DIRECT WARNING FROM GREGORY MANNARINO. Dec 10 • Gregory MannarinoBANKRUPT AMERICA EVEN FASTER. (MORE U.S. BOOTS IN THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE). MannarinoDec 9 • Gregory Mannarino2026... Destroyed From Within. "The Quickening." MannarinoDec 9 • Gregory MannarinoNO ONE IS READY. A System Wide Meltdown Just To Keep The Stock Market Propped Up. MannarinoDec 8 • Gregory Mannarino