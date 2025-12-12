Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s Newsletter

A NEW GRAVE THREAT COMES BY THE STROKE OF A PEN... Mannarino

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Lions article link.

(ALERT!). AI Control, Power, Oversight... With States Now Unable To Stop It!

Gregory Mannarino
·
1:36 PM

Lions… THIS IS AN ALERT… A WAKE-UP CALL TO REALITY. Something VERY dark is happening, and here WE LIONS MUST STAND UNIFIED AGAINST THIS.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture