As I have explained from months ago.. the REAL WORLD GOVERNMENT will keep the economy locked down.. the central banks need this in order to VASTLY inflate and be the lender and buyer of last resort.. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH A VIRUS.. The NWO welcomes you.. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stocks-slump-at-the-open-tuesday-as-fresh-lockdowns-sweep-the-glo…