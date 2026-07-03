Lions.

I want to share something deeply personal with you… because I have always treated all of you as family………… because you are.

And I love you with all my heart and my spirit.

Lion. This morning, Lorraine and I received a life changing blessing. Lorraine is pregnant, and we are expecting a baby.

A New Lion, or Lioness, welcomed into God’s world… and into this Pride.

Just a Thought for you/us…

Lions. Use this new life as an opportunity for yourself.

If you have been carrying a burden, an unsettled issue, a family dispute, lost friendship perhaps, something deep inside that you that know needs to be resolved…

Today is the day… its time to put the weight down.

Sometimes, even many times, we look, hope, search, ask, pray, look to God for a sign… a resolution.

I say, this is a good day for this Pride… and therefore, a perfect opportunity to bring a positive change into your own life… and that positive change, it will spread out to the world.

One Life. One Heart. One Love.

GM