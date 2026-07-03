Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
2h

Wow - Congratulations! Wooooo Hoooo !!!!

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
2h

Congratulations! The happiest moment in my life is when my wife found out she was pregnant.

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