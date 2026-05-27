Its clear. Central banks have officially weaponized debt to a degree that now it has evolved into a WMD.

Governments have become the terrorists, in a war against their own people benefiting the “elite” class.

We are witnessing an engineered collapse designed to strip away every last vestige of our independence… thrusting us into a slave system of EXTREME haves and EXTREME Have-nots. (Sound familiar? That has been OUR “warning” for over a decade).

But Lions together, we are reclaiming our power and insulating ourselves.

Everything people have been sold about the financial system and government itself is a lie designed to keep people losing, struggling, trapped, AND PINNED DOWN.

Today the elite Epstein Class is PROTECTED. And they are using debt as a weapon, war, economic collapse, human suffering, as a tool for total control.

What’s the solution? We build a parallel economy, so to speak, that thrives while theirs burns.

And Lions YOU…. just by being here, are doing just that!

Thank you for being a Lion.

GM