Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Mike47's avatar
Mike47
2h

The biggest threat to the Epstein class is free thinking independent men and women. Your leadership has certainly contributed to the lions and lionesses reaching this goal. I thank you for everything you have done and I would also like to add that I think we’ve only just begun. The challenges ahead of us are difficult, but they are certainly not insurmountable. Together we will prevail!

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János's avatar
János
2h

Fuck them all. We are GODs children its all one love. Fuck them pedophile sick fucks. We unite its done. They ain't elite they ain't shit. They been stealing our energy our time. Parasites of this realm. Nothing elite about that.

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