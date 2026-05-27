A Personal Thank You... Of Sorts. (Lions. Please Read This).
From Greg M
Its clear. Central banks have officially weaponized debt to a degree that now it has evolved into a WMD.
Governments have become the terrorists, in a war against their own people benefiting the “elite” class.
We are witnessing an engineered collapse designed to strip away every last vestige of our independence… thrusting us into a slave system of EXTREME haves and EXTREME Have-nots. (Sound familiar? That has been OUR “warning” for over a decade).
But Lions together, we are reclaiming our power and insulating ourselves.
Everything people have been sold about the financial system and government itself is a lie designed to keep people losing, struggling, trapped, AND PINNED DOWN.
Today the elite Epstein Class is PROTECTED. And they are using debt as a weapon, war, economic collapse, human suffering, as a tool for total control.
What’s the solution? We build a parallel economy, so to speak, that thrives while theirs burns.
And Lions YOU…. just by being here, are doing just that!
Thank you for being a Lion.
GM
The biggest threat to the Epstein class is free thinking independent men and women. Your leadership has certainly contributed to the lions and lionesses reaching this goal. I thank you for everything you have done and I would also like to add that I think we’ve only just begun. The challenges ahead of us are difficult, but they are certainly not insurmountable. Together we will prevail!
Fuck them all. We are GODs children its all one love. Fuck them pedophile sick fucks. We unite its done. They ain't elite they ain't shit. They been stealing our energy our time. Parasites of this realm. Nothing elite about that.