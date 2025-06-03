Dear Lions…

From the depths of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who took a moment, no matter how small, to lift Vega up in your prayers and thoughts.

Last night, I asked you to stand with me and Lorraine in this final journey for our beloved Vega. And many of you answered. Your voices, your hearts, your compassion, they were a sacred wave of light that carried Vega home to Jah’s embrace.

I felt your prayers as a shield of strength around us, a warmth in the room that reminded me we are never alone. Vega passed in peace, surrounded by love, both ours and yours.

To each of you who spoke her name, who whispered a prayer, I am forever grateful. Your kindness and your spirit have touched us in a way that words can barely capture.

Let us carry this truth forward together. Love is stronger than death. Compassion binds us closer than any distance. And in this Pride, no one walks alone.

Thank you, my Lions. Your prayers meant more than I can ever say.

One Love,

Greg