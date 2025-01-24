Lions…

After Trump’s DEMAND that the Fed. lower rates, and we NAILED that one to the wall! (They make it WAY too easy for us to know what they are going to do), the SP500 closed at a new record high.

What we want to see is a pull back and hold above the December SP500 high of 6,088 followed by a move higher.

In my opinion, this would be a good re-entry poi…