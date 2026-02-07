Lions… I am a student of history, and with that, in my now over 60 years of life I have a warning of a different kind.

In America today we are ALL witness to a pattern… a plague, repeating itself.

This THING is a disease, a plague, (of the worst possible kind…) which invariably leads to moral decay, dehumanization, malalignment… and death. (Sometimes the death of millions).

Lions. History has shown that this plague on humankind starts with a single mask… which whispers onto the masses a kind of hypnosis infecting, deceiving, and turning man against his brother.

Some may call him an anti-Christ.

These world leaders promise a counterfeit system.

These men evoke and prey on masses using slivers of truth to make a lie(s) appear as truth.

These men wrap deceit in religious language and moral clothing, appealing to people's desires.

These men are masters of deception who gain fame, and a kind of deification. Not as a cartoon villain… but as an archetype. (A counterfeit “savior”) that has shown up in every age since time began.

Lions. These men fake a kind of order that requires your conscience as payment. These men prey by using alterations of truth… just enough to make a lie appear credible.

An-Antichrist.

THE PATTERN.

Leader as savior… “only I can fix it.” Loyalty replaces truth. Dehumanization becomes one hated target. Propaganda over truth… repetition and slogans replace verification. Conspiracy… disproof becomes proof. Intimidation becomes normalized… threats, fear becomes policy.

THEN… institutional capture… the story becomes law, then enforcement follows.

Cruelty then becomes casual, mockery becomes entertainment, and people celebrate suffering…

The goal of these antichrists is always the same. To invert the human heart until evil feels good and good feels weak.

LIONS… WE STAND UNITED AGAINST EVERY ANTICHRIST.

We refuse dehumanization. No scapegoats. No permission slips for cruelty.

We refuse worship, no politician is your savior! No man-thing gets your conscience or your spirit.

We refuse, AND WE RECOGNIZE, the mass hypnosis, we call it out… we practice love in action. Charity. Protection. Community. Real human bonds.

Lions… if a movement needs hate to function, it’s not a movement.

It’s a possession.

HOW THE PLAGUE REVEALS ITSELF.

There is a clear way to recognize those who have been infected by this plague, this antichrist.

History shows that once the mind is captured by this thing, something profound happens. Truth itself becomes the enemy.

Not because truth is unclear, and not because truth is weak. But because truth threatens the identity they have fused themselves to.

Once a man, or woman, fuses their identity to one of these antichrist leaders, any challenge to their new identity becomes a personal attack on truth.

They will deny truth even when it is irrefutable. And if denial fails… they will defend the lie not with reason, but with emotion… they are no longer protecting an idea… they are protecting the thing they identity with, an antichrist.

And when defense collapses… they will attack the truth and ANYONE who speaks it.

The Trinity of Visible Symptoms of An Antichrist Possession.

1. Denial of reality. Clear evidence is dismissed instantly. Facts become “fake.” Proof becomes “propaganda.”

2. Emotional defense of falsehood. The lie, AND THE ANTICHRIST, must be defended and protected at all cost. Because admitting the lie would mean admitting they were deceived.

3. Aggression toward truth tellers, YOU. When truth cannot be denied or defended,

the antichrist-infected will attempt to destroy the messengers.

Lions…. this plague is not political at its core. Its spiritual, its psychological AND ITS POWERFUL...

This antichrist feeds on fear, humiliation, uncertainty, on those who’s emotions are captured.

This antichrist entire strategy/deception is dependent on identity and spiritual capture… and the antichrist knows, at that point, retreat becomes a human phycological barrier.

Cloak yourselves in truth my Lions… these antichrists have no power there. Dehumanization and cruelty need a lie to justify them.

The counterfeit system’s “payment” is your spirit.

“Truth is the firewall.”

GM