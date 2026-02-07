A Warning For America, A Warning For The World, And A Warning For You...
From Greg M
Lions… I am a student of history, and with that, in my now over 60 years of life I have a warning of a different kind.
In America today we are ALL witness to a pattern… a plague, repeating itself.
This THING is a disease, a plague, (of the worst possible kind…) which invariably leads to moral decay, dehumanization, malalignment… and death. (Sometimes the death of millions).
Lions. History has shown that this plague on humankind starts with a single mask… which whispers onto the masses a kind of hypnosis infecting, deceiving, and turning man against his brother.
Some may call him an anti-Christ.
These world leaders promise a counterfeit system.
These men evoke and prey on masses using slivers of truth to make a lie(s) appear as truth.
These men wrap deceit in religious language and moral clothing, appealing to people's desires.
These men are masters of deception who gain fame, and a kind of deification. Not as a cartoon villain… but as an archetype. (A counterfeit “savior”) that has shown up in every age since time began.
Lions. These men fake a kind of order that requires your conscience as payment. These men prey by using alterations of truth… just enough to make a lie appear credible.
An-Antichrist.
THE PATTERN.
Leader as savior… “only I can fix it.” Loyalty replaces truth. Dehumanization becomes one hated target. Propaganda over truth… repetition and slogans replace verification. Conspiracy… disproof becomes proof. Intimidation becomes normalized… threats, fear becomes policy.
THEN… institutional capture… the story becomes law, then enforcement follows.
Cruelty then becomes casual, mockery becomes entertainment, and people celebrate suffering…
The goal of these antichrists is always the same. To invert the human heart until evil feels good and good feels weak.
LIONS… WE STAND UNITED AGAINST EVERY ANTICHRIST.
We refuse dehumanization. No scapegoats. No permission slips for cruelty.
We refuse worship, no politician is your savior! No man-thing gets your conscience or your spirit.
We refuse, AND WE RECOGNIZE, the mass hypnosis, we call it out… we practice love in action. Charity. Protection. Community. Real human bonds.
Lions… if a movement needs hate to function, it’s not a movement.
It’s a possession.
HOW THE PLAGUE REVEALS ITSELF.
There is a clear way to recognize those who have been infected by this plague, this antichrist.
History shows that once the mind is captured by this thing, something profound happens. Truth itself becomes the enemy.
Not because truth is unclear, and not because truth is weak. But because truth threatens the identity they have fused themselves to.
Once a man, or woman, fuses their identity to one of these antichrist leaders, any challenge to their new identity becomes a personal attack on truth.
They will deny truth even when it is irrefutable. And if denial fails… they will defend the lie not with reason, but with emotion… they are no longer protecting an idea… they are protecting the thing they identity with, an antichrist.
And when defense collapses… they will attack the truth and ANYONE who speaks it.
The Trinity of Visible Symptoms of An Antichrist Possession.
1. Denial of reality. Clear evidence is dismissed instantly. Facts become “fake.” Proof becomes “propaganda.”
2. Emotional defense of falsehood. The lie, AND THE ANTICHRIST, must be defended and protected at all cost. Because admitting the lie would mean admitting they were deceived.
3. Aggression toward truth tellers, YOU. When truth cannot be denied or defended,
the antichrist-infected will attempt to destroy the messengers.
Lions…. this plague is not political at its core. Its spiritual, its psychological AND ITS POWERFUL...
This antichrist feeds on fear, humiliation, uncertainty, on those who’s emotions are captured.
This antichrist entire strategy/deception is dependent on identity and spiritual capture… and the antichrist knows, at that point, retreat becomes a human phycological barrier.
Cloak yourselves in truth my Lions… these antichrists have no power there. Dehumanization and cruelty need a lie to justify them.
The counterfeit system’s “payment” is your spirit.
“Truth is the firewall.”
GM
If you think them concealing things are bad, just wait til they go full deliberate demoralization and come clean on everything...
This is the plan and it has been baked into the cake for decades. One morning the CIA will give the signal, and the mockingbird media will start revealing that all of the horrific idiotic "conspiracy theories" are real, and this is going to crash into the world psyche like a freight train. All of the criminality and outright depraved evil from Hollywood to the government to the very top of Rothschild control chain will flood the system, and the satanic cabal in charge will be waiting their grinning with their finger on the button to slam shut all exits and bring to life this quote:
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa
Except it is not about profit as Zappa says, it never ever was, those who control the printing presses have no use for currency which they can print at the flick of a key in any quantity they desire, no it's about psychotic subjugation of the entire world's population into a demonic depraved abject technocratic digital prison. The psychopaths in charge cannot wait for this and they will be all up in our faces gloating about it with upmost glee once this ultimate plan is greenlit.
Got Jesus? If not, I cannot express to you how important it is that you get Him. And if so, do all you can to reaffirm and keep Him constantly, because the hour groweth late and the quickening has arrived.
Decades are now happening in weeks. Get prepared spiritually or prepare for the worst.
Read your Bible every day, pray to God the Father, asking Him to give you wisdom, strength, protection, and courage. Trust God and do good.