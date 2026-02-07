Gregory’s Newsletter

TriTorch
If you think them concealing things are bad, just wait til they go full deliberate demoralization and come clean on everything...

This is the plan and it has been baked into the cake for decades. One morning the CIA will give the signal, and the mockingbird media will start revealing that all of the horrific idiotic "conspiracy theories" are real, and this is going to crash into the world psyche like a freight train. All of the criminality and outright depraved evil from Hollywood to the government to the very top of Rothschild control chain will flood the system, and the satanic cabal in charge will be waiting their grinning with their finger on the button to slam shut all exits and bring to life this quote:

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa

Except it is not about profit as Zappa says, it never ever was, those who control the printing presses have no use for currency which they can print at the flick of a key in any quantity they desire, no it's about psychotic subjugation of the entire world's population into a demonic depraved abject technocratic digital prison. The psychopaths in charge cannot wait for this and they will be all up in our faces gloating about it with upmost glee once this ultimate plan is greenlit.

Got Jesus? If not, I cannot express to you how important it is that you get Him. And if so, do all you can to reaffirm and keep Him constantly, because the hour groweth late and the quickening has arrived.

Decades are now happening in weeks. Get prepared spiritually or prepare for the worst.

Eb
Read your Bible every day, pray to God the Father, asking Him to give you wisdom, strength, protection, and courage. Trust God and do good.

