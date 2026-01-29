Lions…

Here is THE REALITY…

The dollar plunge is about to get much worse because the forces driving it aren’t “sentiment” anymore… they ARE structural.

Lions. This is the math of a hyper-debt system reaching the point where the only way to keep it from locking up is to manufacture more #FAKE liquidity. And when you manufacture liquidity, you manufacture dollar supply.

Lions… the part people just refuse to see… the dollar dies from policy.

Every SINGLE time their “solution” is always the same… support…backstop… ease…. monetize. That loop cannot stop in a debt-saturated regime.

Lions… once confidence starts rotating out of US debt, and its happening now… it becomes self-reinforcing.

Lions.. when the public finally realizes the difference between a “strong dollar” slogan and a weaker dollar reality at the grocery store, the plunge accelerates…

