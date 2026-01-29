A WARNING FROM THE DADDY LION. The Dollar Plunge Is About To Get Much Worse, Faster...
From Greg M
Lions…
Here is THE REALITY…
The dollar plunge is about to get much worse because the forces driving it aren’t “sentiment” anymore… they ARE structural.
Lions. This is the math of a hyper-debt system reaching the point where the only way to keep it from locking up is to manufacture more #FAKE liquidity. And when you manufacture liquidity, you manufacture dollar supply.
Lions… the part people just refuse to see… the dollar dies from policy.
Every SINGLE time their “solution” is always the same… support…backstop… ease…. monetize. That loop cannot stop in a debt-saturated regime.
Lions… once confidence starts rotating out of US debt, and its happening now… it becomes self-reinforcing.
Lions.. when the public finally realizes the difference between a “strong dollar” slogan and a weaker dollar reality at the grocery store, the plunge accelerates…
GM
There is no real alternative to USD or US Treasuries right now. Central banks are diversifying at the margins (mainly gold) but they’re not exiting the system. Other currencies lack scale, liquidity, and collateral depth. This is relative erosion, not doom scale replacement. USD still absorbs stress better than any peer because there’s no second-best option...
XACTLY GREG
CONFIDENCE IS “THE” ROSETTA STONE HERE
IT IS UGLY. A REVELATION OF THE SELFISH NATURE OF ALL MANKIND…ILLUSTRATED BY THE GLOBSL ELITES
PRAY FOR CLARITY AND TEMPERAMENT ….