Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rui's avatar
Rui
33m

Since the Jews will NEVER return purchasing power to the currency, can we not start our own (based on silver, not good they already have hoarded) and leave them holding the bag of debt they created?

🧐

Either that or it’s poverty, violence and war.

❤️✝️⚔️

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.