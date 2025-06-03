Lions.

I know that some people will take this the wrong way, I am NOT speaking out against President Trump. But- something feels off…

With that, something about President Trump’s new crypto wallet is hitting me the wrong way, and I listen to my instincts.

Here is what’s happening.

Currently… Trump's expanding crypto portfolio already includes NFTs, a stablecoin, a decentralized finance platform with its own virtual token, meme coins named after him and the First Lady, as well as plans for crypto ETFs through Truth Social's new financial arm, TruthFi.

Ok, all well and good BUT…

Now there is a waitlist for the $TRUMP Wallet, which opened today, Tuesday. CLICK- TrumpWallet.com, with a full launch expected this summer.

HERE IS MY QUESTION… Why the waitlist? Something about that seems off…

Thoughts?

GM