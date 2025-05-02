Trump plans to sell a record $1.32 trillion national security budget to the American people.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will request a record (S$1.32 trillion) in national security spending for the fiscal year beginning Oct 1, more than 13 per cent over the current year’s figure.

Lions… The timing of this announcement is staggering. Just as JD Vance acknowledges the prolonged nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Trump unveils a record-breaking national security budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

