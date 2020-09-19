Looks like the Trump administration IS going to give the airline industry a SECOND bailout.. but you should know this! American Airlines has thus far spent $12 Billion on stock buybacks, Delta Airlines $11 Billion, and United Airlines, $10 Billion, and that is just these three! IN MY OPINION.. a second bailout IS AN INSULT TO AMERICAN CITIZENS.. THESE A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.