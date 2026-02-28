Lions… President Donald Trump said, the United States launched military strikes and "major combat operations" against Iran.

Iran has already retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and on several other Gulf Arab states that host US bases.

Lions… Now its about the chain reaction. Once retaliation begins, and it has, markets will stop pricing “event risk” and start pricing duration, escalation, and supply disruption.

Crude oil is higher, flights are being canceled or being rerouted across the region, and governments are moving into emergency posture.

