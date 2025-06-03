Lions…

And another nail in the coffin of Babylon’s illusions.

This morning, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development SHARPLY downgraded its outlook on the US economy. Siting exploding debts and continuing deficits moving forward… Sound familiar?

Lets break this down.

The US is in A FULL-ON AND Worsening Debt Crisis.

US debt now over $36 trillion and climbing rapidly, with no plan WHAT SO EVER to cut spending or reverse the deficit. In fact, just the opposite… since they cannot cut, and have ZERO plans to do so, THEY MUST INFLATE, further exacerbating the problem. Every dollar printed is another nail in the coffin of Babylon’s illusions. This is why the bond market is shaking, and why Babylonian Priest Jamie Dimon is now dishing out warnings… confidence is slipping, and the cost of borrowing is rising. Once the trust is gone, the system can’t hold.

Further Dollar’s Decline.

Purchasing power is disintegrating. The dollar still looks ok in forex terms/relative strength, because other currencies are also sick, but on the street, where the people live, it buys less and less. Inflation is the hidden tax robbing We the People BLIND to keep Babylon’s game alive.

On The Economy.

The US ECONOMY is slowing RAPIDLY.

The recent US debt downgrade is pushing interest rates higher. This + skyrocketing debt = no real way forward except further decline.

Consumers and small businesses are feeling the squeeze, and its about to get worse.

What This All Means.

The system is moving closer to the breaking point. (I would say that we are already there)… Expect more bond market turmoil as investors demand higher yields to offset risk. Expect NEGATIVE real growth, while prices keep rising.



Expect desperate actions from Babylon’s leaders, false flags, digital currency rollouts, anything to buy time.

