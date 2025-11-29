ALERT! BE READY FOR ANYTHING.
From Greg M
Lions and friends.... BE READY FOR ANYTHING.
President Trump just said: “The airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered closed in its entirety.”
GM
False flag. When all else fails they take us to war. The war will never end.
Pathetic! Start a war with a country that is 3rd world at best to COVER for your pathetic handling of the economy. Look over here! Not over there!