Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS
1h

False flag. When all else fails they take us to war. The war will never end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
1h

Pathetic! Start a war with a country that is 3rd world at best to COVER for your pathetic handling of the economy. Look over here! Not over there!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture