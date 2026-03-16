ALERT BREAKING! The U.S. Is Now Allowing Iranian Oil Out Of The Gulf. (Trump May Be De-Escalating). Lions. THAT Is A Good Thing...
From Greg M
Lions…
Scott Bessent told CNBC the US is “fine” for now with some Iranian, Indian, and Chinese fuel ships getting through the Strait of Hormuz.
Lions… the Trump administration appears to be prioritizing oil flow relief and market stabilization. THIS IS NOT A BAD THING…
HERE IS “THE TELL.” Trump is still warning that the US could conduct further strikes on …