ALERT! Drone Attack Reportedly Kills U.S. Troops, Injures Dozens More... Biden VOWS To Retaliate.
From Greg M
Lions and friends…
It is being reported that a drone attack has killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens more in northern Jordan.
The White House is blaming Iran-backed militants.
Biden just said: “The U.S. Shall Respond.”
If you have been following my work then you already know full well that the White House and The Pentagon want to, AND WILL…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.