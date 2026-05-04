ALERT. Goldman Sachs Warns... Global Oil Supply, (PHYSICAL BARRELS), Is Dropping Rapidly... This Is A Set Up For SKYROCKETING Prices.
From Greg M
Lions… this is a major warning sign. None other than our friends at Goldman Sachs are issuing a warning…
Global oil stock of physical barrels are approaching an eight-year low, and the speed of depletion is accelerating/outpacing production.
At the same time, the US is drawing down reserves, commercial inventories are falling, and US crude exports just h…