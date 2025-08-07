ALERT! THE GOVERNMENT INITIATES AN EMERGENCY DEBT AUCTION. (RUNNING OUT OF CASH). Mannarino
From Greg M
Lions! Get 7 days FOR FREE. FULL ACCESS To The Freedom Platform. Click here: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
Lions! Get 7 days FOR FREE. FULL ACCESS To The Freedom Platform. Click here: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
No posts
Are we having fun with the poop show yet? What a fiasco.
I saw Rick Santelli wom I did respect and is credited for starting the tea party on cnbc today touting how good that auction went and I'm sure he knows who's buying. Must have trumps thumb up his rectum.