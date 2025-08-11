Lions…

Trump said he was invoking his authority under Section 740 of the district’s Home Rule Act, this old law establishes the capital’s local government.

The section Trump cited gives the president the power to order the D.C. mayor to temporarily hand over control of the Metropolitan Police force if he determines that “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.”

What Section 740 actually lets a President do.

It’s the “Emergency Control of Police” clause in DC’s Home Rule Act. If the President decides “special conditions of an emergency nature” exist and federal purposes require it, he can direct the DC Mayor to provide MPD (Metropolitan Police) services under federal direction.

Initial period up to 48 hours unless Congress is notified. Then it must end within 30 days unless Congress passes a joint resolution to extend. It ends sooner if the emergency ends or Congress votes to terminate.

CNBC-President Donald Trump on Monday said he is placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying National Guard troops in order to address what he claims is out-of-control crime in the capital city.