Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
2h

The economy is failing….they know riots are about to pick up. They are getting ahead of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Alfred Kuntz's avatar
Alfred Kuntz
2h

Outstanding!!! Washington DC is the epicenter of our nation's crime problem. Pedophiles, Liars, Usurers, Extortionist, War Pigs, and Thieves. Maybe law enforcement will finally go after them :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture