ALERT! TRUMP SAYS: "IRAN IS TALKING SENSE!" Negotiations To End The War Are Happening NOW. DJT
From Greg M
Lions…
Lions…
Lions…
“IRAN IS TALKING SENSE!” DJT
The land of make believe…
Lions… this is new de-escalation language, and sorry… I DO NOT TRUST IT. I want PROOF!
Trump is signaling talks.
Iran is still signaling denial and leverage.
Until both sides start describing the same reality, assume this is #FAKE
GM
Trump lies and makes up shit. He is the art of the bullshit
Believe nothing until you see it and even then question it