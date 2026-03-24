Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Scott Brehaut's avatar
Scott Brehaut
3h

Trump lies and makes up shit. He is the art of the bullshit

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
3h

Believe nothing until you see it and even then question it

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