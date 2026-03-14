“THE WAR WILL END WHEN I FEEL IT IN MY BONES.” DJT

Lions…

That quote above tells you almost everything you need to know.

Lions. If a president says a war will end when he “feels it in his bones,” that is not a measurable end state. That IS NOT A strategy.

Trump is now deploying the USS Tripoli and its Marine expeditionary unit to the region, with about 2,500 additional Marines plus additional sailors.

Lions. So what are we really looking at?

We are looking at a president who keeps selling tactical language like “obliterated,” “very hard,” “we’ll know when it’s over.”

All while the strategic picture keeps getting worse…. HE CONTINUES TO REACT…

Lions… this again IS NOT a left vs right issue.

Trump is not staying ahead of this war… instead he continues to react.

Lions. REACTION IS A LOSING STRATEGY IN ANY ENDEAVOR.

Lions Bottom line…

This war is not being “framed” around a clear achievable finish, instead it is being managed day to day.

And when a president says it ends when he “feels it in his bones” while sending more forces into the region, that should not calm anyone.

It should tell you THE WAR is running the story… and not the other way around.

(LIONS I HAVE OPENED SOURCED THIS). SHARE IT, COPY/PASTE IT/RESTACK IT.

GM