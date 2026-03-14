ALERT! Trump Says "THE WAR WILL END WHEN I FEEL IT IN MY BONES." (As He Deploys Thousands Of Marines To The Middle East).
From Greg M
“THE WAR WILL END WHEN I FEEL IT IN MY BONES.” DJT
Lions…
That quote above tells you almost everything you need to know.
Lions. If a president says a war will end when he “feels it in his bones,” that is not a measurable end state. That IS NOT A strategy.
Trump is now deploying the USS Tripoli and its Marine expeditionary unit to the region, with about 2,500 additional Marines plus additional sailors.
Lions. So what are we really looking at?
We are looking at a president who keeps selling tactical language like “obliterated,” “very hard,” “we’ll know when it’s over.”
All while the strategic picture keeps getting worse…. HE CONTINUES TO REACT…
Lions… this again IS NOT a left vs right issue.
Trump is not staying ahead of this war… instead he continues to react.
Lions. REACTION IS A LOSING STRATEGY IN ANY ENDEAVOR.
Lions Bottom line…
This war is not being “framed” around a clear achievable finish, instead it is being managed day to day.
And when a president says it ends when he “feels it in his bones” while sending more forces into the region, that should not calm anyone.
It should tell you THE WAR is running the story… and not the other way around.
(LIONS I HAVE OPENED SOURCED THIS). SHARE IT, COPY/PASTE IT/RESTACK IT.
GM
Looks like this guy is going to use this war as a way to circumnavigate the midterms, heck even presidency if he could. The old Bibi strategy. Problem is, most of the congress is corrupt and wouldn't do anything about it. I was somewhat worried about a false flag, now im very worried. War is ramping up, while Don the Clown is saying its at an end or ending. Lying is one thing, but this guys confusion and gaslighting is on levels never seen before.
Trump is that Fat Cunt at the Bar that’s always bragging amongst his ‘friends’ .. while everyone else wishes the bartender would 86 his sorry bloated Ass… 😎have a nice day 😁