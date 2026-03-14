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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
2h

Looks like this guy is going to use this war as a way to circumnavigate the midterms, heck even presidency if he could. The old Bibi strategy. Problem is, most of the congress is corrupt and wouldn't do anything about it. I was somewhat worried about a false flag, now im very worried. War is ramping up, while Don the Clown is saying its at an end or ending. Lying is one thing, but this guys confusion and gaslighting is on levels never seen before.

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
1h

Trump is that Fat Cunt at the Bar that’s always bragging amongst his ‘friends’ .. while everyone else wishes the bartender would 86 his sorry bloated Ass… 😎have a nice day 😁

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