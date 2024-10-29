Lions…
IF you are considering closing a stock holding/ETF/position due to a potential drop in the stock market, you have another option.
PROTECTIVE PUTS.
This is a hedging strategy, and here is how it works. A protective put is a risk-management strategy using options. A protective put seeks to keep potential downside losses (on a long position) limited.
A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.