It drives me nuts when I hear someone say “I am fully invested.” What this means is they have no extra capital to deploy into
1. A new opportunity, or
2. Average down into a current position (if the initial trade drops but you expect gains moving forward.
You MUST always keep some capital in reserve! NEVER be “fully invested.”
So how much capital reserve…
