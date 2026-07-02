America Gets Hit From ALL SIDES. Jobs Collapse. No-Deal. Micron Con. GM
From Greg M
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Watched a video on ox talks ,BLACKROCK ,CEO ARE QUITTING OVER PRIVATE EQUITY.ALSO MANY OTHERS ARE LEAVING OTHER FIRMS ,HEAR THAT SOUND SHTF
So I'm reading too much into this but the new $19,600 Liberty Bell has a $250 Face Value and is technically a coin BUT the half ounce silver version of the Liberty Bell is a medal not a coin - no .999 fine no Face Value no weight -does this portend to demonetization of Silver?
https://www.usmint.gov/freedom-ringing-liberty-bell-one-ounce-gold-coin-26LB.html?cm_mmc=ExactTarget-_-Campaign-_-20260702_SemiQ_LibertyBellCoinsMedals_PP-_-26LB_img&utm_source=Campaign&utm_medium=EMAIL&utm_content=26LB_img&utm_campaign=20260702_SemiQ_LibertyBellCoinsMedals_PP&cm_mmca1=Marketing&cm_mmca2=&cm_mmca3=&cc=SEMIQ&__cf_chl_f_tk=_261YCA5u.G4Do2oTxgB4obsFsIMUqW8tvRFgWt8em8-1783035585-1.0.1.1-BYz4clkS2QluBRB99f4_NoGjKA637TIKsJr3fp2iRww
https://www.usmint.gov/freedom-ringing-liberty-bell-one-half-ounce-silver-medal-26LD.html?cm_mmc=ExactTarget-_-Campaign-_-20260702_SemiQ_LibertyBellCoinsMedals_PP-_-26LD_img&utm_source=Campaign&utm_medium=EMAIL&utm_content=26LD_img&utm_campaign=20260702_SemiQ_LibertyBellCoinsMedals_PP&cm_mmca1=Marketing&cm_mmca2=&cm_mmca3=&cc=SEMIQ&__cf_chl_f_tk=TPpBuCxfLKVR1TcG5S0JUlxcioCTRm1qCQbn5Ep76cU-1783035587-1.0.1.1-Wwxy_Qeed2M3eSz2_4P7HINUDS_LI.8UPrR6zwO6naI