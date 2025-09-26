AMERICA GOES ON SALE! Trump Slashes His $5 Million "Gold Card" (For The Wealthy To Buy US Citizenship), To Just $1 Million.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- Trump cut the cost of his Gold Card from $5 Million to now $1 Million. With its new discounted price, and promise of speedy approvals, Trump’s Gold Card has now become one of the most sought after “golden visas” in the world, with a price below many other countries.
Is this what you voted for?
Just asking…
GM
