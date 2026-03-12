Lions. AMERICA IS LOSING THE WAR.

America needs to withdraw from this war immediately and push for de-escalation.

KEY POINT. If “winning” means making the United States safer, stronger, more secure, and more stable… the evidence points the other way.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Iran cannot beat the United States in a straight fight. That was never the real question.

The real question is whether Iran can make this war expensive enough, disruptive enough, (by hitting the US economy via asymmetrical warfare), and make it politically painful enough that Washington bleeds more from the carrying cost than it gains from the strikes. That is the asymmetric war read.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Iran is still threatening continuous strikes… and Israel is talking of further escalation.

Lions. Israel is openly warning that oil could go dramatically higher, WHILE TRUMP SAYS IT WILL GO LOWER!

(And Today Energy Secretary Wright says US “not ready” to escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz yet).

KEY POINT. If the United States is supposedly in control, but still cannot secure the most important energy artery on earth, that is not dominance.

That is vulnerability exposed. And US Energy Secretary Wright admitting that the US “is not ready” to escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz yet… is all the proof you need.

Then comes the economic verdict. The IEA has approved a record 400 million barrel emergency release, the largest in its history. The IEA says the move is having a stabilizing effect, but in reality… CRUDE IS STILL SURGING HIGHER.

KEY POINT. That tells us my Lions that normal market function has already been broken badly enough that the world is reaching for emergency reserves while still pricing prolonged stress.

MAJOR KEY POINT. The domestic cost is already bleeding through, (and we haven’t seen anything yet).

America is running into a major inflationary event, with economic and energy shock, further consumer strain, extreme market volatility, and political exhaustion.

KEY POINT. Lions… this is no longer just a military operation. It is now a public-balance-sheet operation.

US Scorched Earth Economy Exacerbated By War.

A scorched-earth economy is when a nation burns the future to keep the present from collapsing. War just pours gasoline on it.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions you already know what I am about to say… this is what happens when a nation burns its own foundations to keep the illusion alive. Debt explodes, deficits deepen, purchasing power erodes, energy costs rise, supply lines destabilize, and the government responds by shifting more private losses onto the public balance sheet. (War accelerates all of it).

War gives cover for more spending, more emergency measures, more inflation pressure, more market distortion, and more control. AND AS A RESULT…

MAJOR KEY POINT. The economy and the American people are already being hollowed out, but this war will multiply it.

The consumer WILL get squeezed HARDER, the currency WILL get diluted FASTER, the middle class WILL get sacrificed, and national wealth WILL BE redirected into debt service, militarization, and crisis management.

Lions. That is a scorched earth economy… not prosperity, but survival theater financed by destruction.

KEY POINT. Even before the war America was losing on the “public balance sheet, economic, and global trade fronts… but this war will make that look like child’s play.

MAJOR KEY POINT. A US PUBLIC BAILOUT. Washington has moved to reinsure maritime losses in the Gulf up to about $20 billion, on a rolling bases, because tanker traffic and private war-risk coverage were breaking down. When private markets stop wanting the risk and the government has to step in with taxpayer-backed insurance, that is not control. That is socialized war risk.

KEY POINT. Lions. This war is landing on top of an already RAPIDLY weakening fiscal base. The US Congressional Budget Office stated that the fiscal 2026 deficit is projected at least $1.853 trillion, or 5.8% of GDP, with debt held by the public projected to reach 120% of GDP by 2036.

Wars do not hit fix balance sheets. They hit balance sheets HARDER.

MAJOR KEY POINT. (NO END IN SIGHT). There is also no clean political end state in sight.

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. US own intelligence does not believe Iran’s government is at immediate risk of collapse, despite what Trump is selling: “The War May Be Near An End.”

Israeli officials see no certainty that the regime will fall. That undercuts the fantasy that this is about to end in a neat strategic resolution.

Trump is stating publicly that there is “practically nothing left” to target and that the war will end “soon.”

Later the same day, Trump also said, in effect, “we won” but “don’t want to leave early.”

Lions Bottom Line. The US is winning the strike war…. (but Iran is winning the cost/economic war).

FINAL MAJOR KEY POINT. If the war scoreboard is casualties, tanker attacks, mined chokepoints, inflation pressure, fiscal strain, taxpayer backstops, allied blowback, and political patience… then America is not winning in any durable strategic sense.

Instead, its managing deterioration while paying more to preserve less.

That is why the strongest case now is immediate US withdrawal and de-escalation.

