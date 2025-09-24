Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s Newsletter

America Will Not Survive. Devalue + Suppress + Borrow + Distort = Break. (Full-Breakdown). Mannarino

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
Sep 24, 2025
∙ Paid
61
11
Share

Lions…

Here is a link to the article I covered in this video.

Trump And Fed in Lockstep. Weaker Dollar + Suppressed Rates+ Bigger Debt. (The Elite Win... We Lose).

Gregory Mannarino
·
12:31 PM

Lions… Plain English… They, both Trump and The Fed, want a cheaper dollar, lower rates, and more government credit/debt…

Read full story

1.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture