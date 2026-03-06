Lions…

With the Gulf now in its highest state of alert, and Trump has now demanded an “unconditional surrender” or Iran will face annihilation… THIS IS MAXIMALIST TALK OF THE HIGHEST ORDER..

The war is widening… and Trump can literally do anything now. He has the political cover.

Lions, with that… expect more, and faster escalation, more strikes, MORE DEATH.

Lions as we all know, weekends, after the markets are closed, gives POLITICAL ACTORS- (AND I AM USING THAT TERM PURPOSELY)….

More room maim, kill, murder, and turn God’s Earth into a slaughterhouse IN THE NAME OF PEACE…

LIONS… AN ANCIENT PLAGUE HAS RETURNED… want to learn more? Click HERE.

GM