An Ancient Plague Has Returned. (ITS NAME IS DEATH). Turning God’s Earth Into A Slaughterhouse IN THE NAME OF PEACE…
With the Gulf now in its highest state of alert, and Trump has now demanded an “unconditional surrender” or Iran will face annihilation… THIS IS MAXIMALIST TALK OF THE HIGHEST ORDER..
The war is widening… and Trump can literally do anything now. He has the political cover.
More room maim, kill, murder, and turn God’s Earth into a slaughterhouse IN THE NAME OF PEACE…
CHABAD IN ACTION…….JUDGE THEM ALL BY THEIR ACTIONS……………………THIS THING IS GROWING…….UGLY FOLKS
Storm Clouds Gathering on 1/11/24 -
Israel's goal isn't just to steal the remnants of Palestine. Their goal is to take a portion of each of the countries that surround them (to form Greater Israel). To accomplish this they needed a wider regional war. Hence a massacre designed to provoke the muslim world. Now that war is kicking off. Yemen and Lebanon are the opening act, but the main target is Iran.
This comes at a moment when Russia is preparing to deliver the final blow in Ukraine; an event which will set off a chain reaction of its own. With simultaneous escalations in the middle east and Europe and the world's most important shipping lanes becoming war zones we now have the perfect cover story for the Great Reset. If the public can be convinced that the rapid decline in living standards that follows was caused by enemies abroad their anger will be channeled into military aggression.
This is the final information war of the internet as we know it. Those of us that refuse digital id won't be allowed on the new system. Officially the "Zero Trust Strategy" — which calls for all internet users to be authenticated at all times (ending anonymity) — is scheduled to be fully implemented by 2027. But a catastrophic cyber event (like the one that the WEF says is anticipated sometime within the next 12 months) would obviously accelerate the process. The best way to predict a crisis is to create it yourself.